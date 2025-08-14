UAE Rescue Team Fights Albania's Fierce Wildfires

For a fourth consecutive day, the UAE Rescue Team, in collaboration with Albanian authorities, has been diligently working to extinguish widespread wildfires in Albania. The team's commitment to controlling the blazes comes amid challenging weather conditions, including high temperatures that threaten to exacerbate the situation.

Operations commenced on Monday in the Gramsh area, following a directive from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to bolster Albania's firefighting efforts. With cutting-edge firefighting equipment and technology at their disposal, the team is executing its mission with precision and effectiveness.

Regular strategy meetings between the UAE Rescue Team and Albanian officials have been crucial in assessing the constantly evolving situation. These meetings focus on closely monitoring active fire zones and devising strategies to expedite the containment and extinguishing of the fires, ensuring that the threat is mitigated swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)