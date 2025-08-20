Russia's dairy industry is making headlines with a significant 16 percent increase in export volumes since the start of 2025, as reported by TV BRICS. This growth builds on last year's remarkable 18 percent rise in the overall value of dairy exports, highlighting the sector's robust upward trajectory.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation has attributed this expansion to rising international demand for Russian dairy products. Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut praised the sector's achievements and emphasized the government's commitment to diversifying export markets to bolster Russia's agricultural presence globally. 'Dairy exports are a vital pillar of our global agricultural strategy, and we will continue to expand opportunities for producers across new regions,' she stated.

Currently, Russia's primary dairy export markets include the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with Uzbekistan and China being top buyers. Industry stakeholders are actively exploring new geographies to reduce the dependance on regional markets. Growth has been notably strong in several product categories, with cheese and curd exports rising by 18 percent, fermented milk products climbing 23 percent, and ice cream exports surging 37 percent. The most significant increase was observed in dried milk whey, which more than doubled compared to early 2025.

To maintain this momentum, Russian authorities are working to expand the list of countries permitted to import its dairy products and broaden the range of eligible products. Analysts predict that these initiatives will enhance revenue streams and solidify Russia's reputation as a competitive and reliable dairy supplier globally. Overall, the export surge underscores both the rising global demand for dairy products and Russia's strategic push to expand its agricultural trade footprint, establishing the nation as a growing influence in international dairy markets. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)