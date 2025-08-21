California Supreme Court Upholds Newsom's Redistricting Plan Amid GOP Challenge

In a significant legal decision, the California Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Republican lawmakers seeking to block Governor Gavin Newsom's efforts to redraw the state's congressional districts, according to The Hill. The court found that the petitioners did not present sufficient grounds for relief under the state's constitution.

This ruling enables California's legislature to proceed with voting, potentially as soon as Thursday, on a proposal to schedule a special election this November. This initiative is hoped to give Democrats an electoral advantage ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. The Republicans claimed that the proposal contravened the state's constitutional requirement for a 30-day waiting period for new bills unless waived by a supermajority.

Four GOP lawmakers—including Senators Tony Strickland and Suzette Martinez Valladares—had petitioned to delay Democratic advance until mid-September, arguing that it would make a special November election unfeasible. Despite the unprecedented nature of their case, the petitioners cautioned that the Democrats' approach was absurdly tactical. In response to the ruling, they voiced their commitment to continued legal challenges and electoral opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)