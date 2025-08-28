Left Menu

US Tariffs on Indian Goods Spark Diplomatic Dispute

The United States has imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods, escalating tensions in bilateral trade relations. Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev calls it a significant setback but not a disaster. India, under PM Modi, vows to withstand economic pressure from Washington despite challenges in textiles, gems, and seafood sectors.

Former senior diplomat Mahesh Sachdev (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods has further strained bilateral trade relations between the two nations, according to former senior diplomat Mahesh Sachdev. On Wednesday, Sachdev described the new tariffs as a significant setback but stopped short of labeling it a disaster.

President Donald Trump's executive action introduces a 50 per cent tariff on $60.2 billion of Indian exports, with 3.6 per cent facing 25 per cent tariffs. Sectors like textiles, gems, and seafood, which are labor-intensive, will be hardest hit, while leather and footwear will also feel the impact.

The tariffs align with Executive Order 14329, initiated due to concerns over India's trade practices and its defense ties with Russia. Despite the economic measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains resolute, emphasizing India's resilience in weathering external pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

