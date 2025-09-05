Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Backs Beijing in Power Play: A Historic Meeting with Xi Jinping

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un assures China's President Xi Jinping of unwavering support for Beijing's sovereignty and development interests, following a massive military parade in Beijing. This meeting underscored the deepening strategic ties between China, North Korea, and Russia amidst global tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic gesture, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged his unwavering support to Chinese President Xi Jinping in upholding China's sovereignty and development interests. This statement was delivered during a bilateral meeting in Beijing, coinciding with a grand military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II.

The parade featured China's cutting-edge military arsenal, including stealth fighters and ballistic missiles. Kim's visit to Beijing, his first international trip since meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2023, marks a step further in the deepening coordination among North Korea, China, and Russia.

During this visit, Kim reiterated the enduring friendship between Pyongyang and Beijing, emphasizing that North Korea will always support China's efforts. Xi echoed these sentiments, affirming the close ties between the two nations. The gathering also saw Kim in talks with both Xi and Putin, discussing long-term cooperation strategies.

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

