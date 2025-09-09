Left Menu

Senator Moreno's HIRE Act: A Bold Move to Combat Job Outsourcing

Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio introduces the HIRE Act, aiming to impose a tax on companies outsourcing jobs overseas. This initiative seeks to protect American workers by discouraging the hiring of foreign labor in place of local talent and funding workforce development programs with the revenue collected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:44 IST
Senator Moreno's HIRE Act: A Bold Move to Combat Job Outsourcing
US Senator Benrie Moreno (Image/https://www.moreno.senate.gov/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Senator Bernie Moreno from Ohio has unveiled the Halting International Relocation of Employment Act, or HIRE Act, designed to shield American workers from the perils of outsourcing. The legislation aims to curb the practice by imposing a financial penalty on US companies that opt for cheaper overseas labor over domestic employees.

The bill notably introduces a 25% tax on payments made to foreign workers whose services benefit American consumers. Revenue generated from this tax will contribute to a "Domestic Workforce Fund" geared towards supporting apprenticeship and workforce development programs to bolster the middle class.

The HIRE Act follows Moreno's previous initiatives targeting executives employing illegal immigrants and emerges amidst growing criticism of the H-1B visa program. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also voiced concerns, labeling the program a "scam" that allows US firms to replace local workers, exacerbating job insecurity for Americans.

TRENDING

1
Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

Drone Incident Fuels Tension in Gaza Humanitarian Efforts

 Global
2
High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

High-Stakes Battle for Vice Presidency: A Test for Indian Democracy

 India
3
Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

Full Confidence in NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
4
Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

Zupee Unveils Studio, Revolutionizing Entertainment for Bharat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025