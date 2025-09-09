Senator Moreno's HIRE Act: A Bold Move to Combat Job Outsourcing

US Senator Bernie Moreno from Ohio has unveiled the Halting International Relocation of Employment Act, or HIRE Act, designed to shield American workers from the perils of outsourcing. The legislation aims to curb the practice by imposing a financial penalty on US companies that opt for cheaper overseas labor over domestic employees.

The bill notably introduces a 25% tax on payments made to foreign workers whose services benefit American consumers. Revenue generated from this tax will contribute to a "Domestic Workforce Fund" geared towards supporting apprenticeship and workforce development programs to bolster the middle class.

The HIRE Act follows Moreno's previous initiatives targeting executives employing illegal immigrants and emerges amidst growing criticism of the H-1B visa program. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has also voiced concerns, labeling the program a "scam" that allows US firms to replace local workers, exacerbating job insecurity for Americans.