Sergio Gor Vows to Bolster US-India Ties Amid Rising Global Stakes

Sergio Gor, President Trump's nominee for the role of US Ambassador to India, emphasized the crucial nature of US-India relations in a testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Gor outlined a broad strategy aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation, asserting India's significance to both regional stability and global prosperity.

Describing India as a pivotal partner, Gor highlighted the country's geographic significance, economic ascendancy, and military strength. Under Trump's administration, Gor pledged to prioritize America's interests by bolstering defense cooperation, fostering fair trade, and enhancing technological advancements.

Gor underlined the potential for US-India collaboration across various sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy. He expressed ambitions to advance trade, counter China's economic sway, and promote shared technological initiatives. Emphasizing the strategic value of a stable South Asia, Gor voiced commitment to nurturing a beneficial partnership between the US and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)