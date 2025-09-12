Left Menu

Catastrophic Floods Ravage Communities Near the Ravi River

Devastating floods near the Ravi River have forced residents to abandon their homes. Families are seeking refuge in makeshift shelters and are experiencing a lack of proper resources and assistance. Survivors demand government aid as health concerns rise among the displaced.

12-09-2025
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Communities near the Ravi River are grappling with the aftermath of catastrophic flooding, which has rendered entire neighborhoods uninhabitable. Families are fleeing inundated homes, where six to eight feet of water have collapsed walls and submerged belongings.

Witnesses recount the floodwaters swept through with alarming speed in the night, giving residents minimal time to escape. Survivors, now residing in temporary roadside camps, express frustration over regional mismanagement that exacerbated the disaster's impact.

Criticism mounts as the displaced, facing inadequate relief efforts, urge immediate government intervention. Health risks loom, with access to clean water and sufficient food supplies severely limited. Affected families plead for urgent restoration and support to rebuild their shattered lives.

