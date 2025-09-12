Nepal's Gen Z Protests: 51 Dead Amidst Political Turmoil

The Ministry of Health and Population in Nepal has reported that the ongoing Gen Z protests have claimed 51 lives, as of their latest update. Of these, 30 deaths were attributed to gunshot wounds, while 21 resulted from burns, wounds, and varied injuries, according to the health ministry's latest figures released on Friday.

Citing a statement from Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa, The Kathmandu Post reported that the deceased include one Indian national and three police officers. Thirty-six of the bodies are being held at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations commenced on Friday.

Starting September 8, 2025, protests erupted in Kathmandu and spread to other key cities like Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following a government ban on major social media platforms over concerns of tax revenue and cybersecurity. In response, curfews were imposed and will be in effect in several cities until 5 pm today and from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, according to a statement from the Nepalese Army. Protestors demand an end to political corruption and favouritism, pushing for greater government accountability and transparency.

Tensions escalated with the 'Nepo Babies' social media trend, shining a light on the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children and deepening public discontent. Amid this backdrop, an important meeting for forming an interim government is scheduled at the residence of Nepal's President, Sital Niwas, in Kathmandu, following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation.

A key discussion point is the potential appointment of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister. Om Prakash Aryal, coordinating with Karki, noted the former Chief Justice is likely to confer with senior advocate Baburam Kunwar, legal adviser to Nepal's President, ahead of crucial talks with the President. Should consensus be reached, Karki may assume the role today, The Kathmandu Post indicated.

The support for Karki amid political unrest, corruption, and economic disparities is noteworthy. The widespread protests initiated by the social media ban have garnered broad public support, with protesters and officials alike, including Kathmandu's Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen', endorsing Karki's candidacy strongly.

