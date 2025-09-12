Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Leaders Address Crisis Amid Gen-Z Protests

Amid the escalating political crisis in Nepal, top parliamentary leaders issued a joint statement expressing shock over the loss of lives during Gen-Z protests sparked by social media bans. As a political reshuffle looms, discussions focus on forming an interim government and appointing Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:01 IST
Nepal's Political Turmoil: Leaders Address Crisis Amid Gen-Z Protests
Vehicle buring during Nepal's Gen Z protest (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In the midst of Nepal's political turbulence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly have released a joint statement. They expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost during Nepal's Gen-Z protests, held on Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082, resulting in 51 fatalities.

The statement condemned the violence, including arson at significant national sites such as the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat. Amidst this disorder, calls were made for efforts to protect national unity and uphold the rule of law.

The chaos follows a controversial ban on major social media platforms and has led to widespread unrest, demanding government accountability. A meeting to establish an interim government, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a potential leader, is underway at the President's residence, highlighting a crucial moment for Nepal's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
3
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany
4
Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social Justice

Karnataka to Launch Comprehensive Caste Census Amid Renewed Calls for Social...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025