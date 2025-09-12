Nepal's Political Turmoil: Leaders Address Crisis Amid Gen-Z Protests

In the midst of Nepal's political turbulence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly have released a joint statement. They expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost during Nepal's Gen-Z protests, held on Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082, resulting in 51 fatalities.

The statement condemned the violence, including arson at significant national sites such as the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat. Amidst this disorder, calls were made for efforts to protect national unity and uphold the rule of law.

The chaos follows a controversial ban on major social media platforms and has led to widespread unrest, demanding government accountability. A meeting to establish an interim government, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a potential leader, is underway at the President's residence, highlighting a crucial moment for Nepal's political future.

