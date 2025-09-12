Nepal's Political Turmoil: Leaders Address Crisis Amid Gen-Z Protests
Amid the escalating political crisis in Nepal, top parliamentary leaders issued a joint statement expressing shock over the loss of lives during Gen-Z protests sparked by social media bans. As a political reshuffle looms, discussions focus on forming an interim government and appointing Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister.
In the midst of Nepal's political turbulence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chairperson of the National Assembly have released a joint statement. They expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost during Nepal's Gen-Z protests, held on Bhadra 23 and 24, 2082, resulting in 51 fatalities.
The statement condemned the violence, including arson at significant national sites such as the Federal Parliament Building and Secretariat. Amidst this disorder, calls were made for efforts to protect national unity and uphold the rule of law.
The chaos follows a controversial ban on major social media platforms and has led to widespread unrest, demanding government accountability. A meeting to establish an interim government, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as a potential leader, is underway at the President's residence, highlighting a crucial moment for Nepal's political future.
