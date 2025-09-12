Left Menu

EU's 2040 Emission Target Faces Delays Amid Member State Concerns

The European Union has postponed its decision on the 2040 climate emissions target due to member states requesting more time to review the proposal. The move, originally set for a ministerial vote, will now be discussed at the EU heads of state summit in October. Concerns about economic competitiveness and carbon credit policies have intensified the debate.

The European Union's decision on the controversial 2040 climate emissions target has been delayed from a ministerial vote initially scheduled for next week, according to Euro News. Member states have requested additional time to analyze the proposal, which is part of the EU's Climate Law aimed at achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The planned vote by environment ministers on September 18 has been postponed to the EU heads of state summit in October. An EU official stated that countries are 'not yet ready' to proceed. The European Commission's proposed 90% emissions reduction target for 2040 is expected to follow the existing 2030 goal of at least a 55% reduction from 1990 levels.

At the October summit, Council members aim for a 'decisive' discussion. However, unanimity may be rejected, and no firm decision might emerge. The 2040 target, affecting national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement, faces opposition from some states like Slovakia and Hungary, citing industrial competitiveness concerns.

Slovakia's Environment Minister Tomas Taraba criticized the proposal, calling it out of touch with economic reality. Carbon credits, part of the new target, are under negotiation. EU diplomats aim to ensure these do not conflict with the Emissions Trading System, with international storage options under review.

Arguments over carbon credits have sparked controversy. Austrian MEP Lena Schilling expressed concerns over taxpayer costs and youth betrayal. Climate experts like Sven Harmeling have warned that reliance on international credits could undermine EU's environmental goals and economic investments.

