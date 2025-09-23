Left Menu

Indo-UAE Partnership Bolsters Indian Defence with Advanced CSR 338 Sniper Rifles

In a significant Indo-UAE defence collaboration, CARACAL and ICOMM Tele Ltd have secured a contract to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to India's Central Reserve Police Force. The rifles will be produced at the Hyderabad facility, marking a milestone in technology transfer and local manufacturing.

CSR-338 sniper system( Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development for Indo-UAE defence relations, UAE-based CARACAL and India's ICOMM Tele Ltd have joined forces to supply 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles to the Central Reserve Police Force of India. This collaboration, part of the broader EDGE group partnership, highlights critical advancements in defence technology and local production capabilities.

Slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, the CSR 338 sniper rifles will be manufactured at the newly established ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad. Inaugurated in April, this facility is poised to become a key player in producing advanced weapons for both India's armed forces and CARACAL's global export markets.

Citing the importance of this contract, CARACAL CEO Hamad Alameri emphasized the project as a major stride in backing India's Make in India initiative, demonstrating a robust commitment to enhancing India's defence industry. Sumanth Paturu, Director of ICOMM Tele Ltd, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the creation of high-quality jobs and the transfer of cutting-edge technology as crucial elements in bolstering India's defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

