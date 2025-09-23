UN Calls for Global Unity in Combatting Terrorism and Urges Diplomatic Solutions
The UN stresses the importance of a united international effort against terrorism and backs India's diplomatic approach in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The UN also highlights the two-state solution for Israel-Palestine peace. Emphasis is placed on governments maintaining border peace amidst cross-border terrorism concerns.
- Country:
- United States
The United Nations has reinforced its demand for a comprehensive international strategy to combat terrorism, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric asserted the ongoing necessity for condemnation and action against terrorism.
Dujarric emphasized that terrorism transcends borders, requiring a global response encompassing law enforcement and measures like travel bans and financial tracking. Addressing cross-border terrorism, he indicated that maintaining peaceful borders is a crucial duty for governments.
Dujarric also addressed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, endorsing India's call for dialogue and diplomacy. Simultaneously, he discussed the UN's focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting a two-state resolution as essential for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Pioneering Heat Action Initiatives Spotlighted at UN Dialogue
US-China Relations: A Delicate Dance of Diplomacy
ILO Dialogue in Colombo Pushes for Living Wages Across Asia-Pacific Region
Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S. and Syria Seek Regional Security and Resolution of Missing Americans
A New Era for Syria: Sharaa's UN Appeal and Regional Diplomacy