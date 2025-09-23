UN Calls for Global Unity in Combatting Terrorism and Urges Diplomatic Solutions

The United Nations has reinforced its demand for a comprehensive international strategy to combat terrorism, following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric asserted the ongoing necessity for condemnation and action against terrorism.

Dujarric emphasized that terrorism transcends borders, requiring a global response encompassing law enforcement and measures like travel bans and financial tracking. Addressing cross-border terrorism, he indicated that maintaining peaceful borders is a crucial duty for governments.

Dujarric also addressed the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, endorsing India's call for dialogue and diplomacy. Simultaneously, he discussed the UN's focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting a two-state resolution as essential for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)