HRW Calls for Immediate Release of Jailed Tibetan Rights Advocate

Human Rights Watch urges China to release 22-year-old Zhang Yadi, a Tibetan rights advocate facing harsh charges. Detained for her activism, Zhang risks a lengthy prison term. HRW raises concerns over her legal rights and calls for international intervention from France and the UK for her release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:39 IST
HRW Calls for Immediate Release of Jailed Tibetan Rights Advocate
Human Rights Watch urges China to Free Tibetan rights advocate Zhang Yadi (Photo/X@CYS4T). Image Credit: ANI
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has issued a strong appeal to Chinese authorities, calling for the immediate release of Tibetan rights advocate Zhang Yadi. At 22, Zhang faces significant legal charges that could lead to an extended prison sentence, raising international alarm.

According to HRW, Zhang, also known as Tara, was a student in France before returning to China for the summer. She was arrested on July 31, 2025, in Shangri-La, Yunnan province, and is currently thought to be held in Changsha City, Hunan province. The charges against her stem from Article 103(2) of China's Criminal Law, which accuses her of "inciting others to split the country and undermine national unity." If convicted, she faces up to five years, or up to 15 years as a ringleader.

HRW researcher Yalkun Uluyol expressed grave concerns, highlighting the broader implication of punishing a young activist for peacefully opposing racial injustice, a view shared by many globally. HRW disclosed that Zhang was an editor for a digital platform advocating Tibetan rights and interethnic dialogue, and she is linked to the Chinese Youth Stand for Tibet group formed post-2022 protests. Also highlighted were breaches of her legal rights, including the brief detention of human rights lawyer Jiang Tianyong, who tried aiding her family. HRW has urged France and the UK to press China for her swift release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

