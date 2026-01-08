Left Menu

China says dual-use export ban to Japan will not affect civilian trade

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:06 IST
China says dual-use export ban to Japan will not affect civilian trade
  • Country:
  • China

China's ‌commerce ministry on Thursday ⁠said a ban on exports to ​Japan of dual-use ‍items that can be used for ⁠military ‌purposes ⁠would not affect ‍civilian trade.

The ban is ​legitimate and reasonable, ⁠He Yadong, a spokesperson ⁠for the ministry, said ⁠at a regular ⁠press ‌briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Thirty-nine dead in Gambia migrant boat sinking, officials say

Global
2
ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges Mamata Banerjee after visiting I-PAC's Salt lake office.

ED started search operation at 6 am, when there was no one present, alleges ...

 India
3
Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

 India
4
APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: Chairman Abhishek Dev

APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026