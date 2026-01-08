China says dual-use export ban to Japan will not affect civilian trade
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:06 IST
China's commerce ministry on Thursday said a ban on exports to Japan of dual-use items that can be used for military purposes would not affect civilian trade.
The ban is legitimate and reasonable, He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, said at a regular press briefing.
