ADVISORY-UN economic growth forecast headlines inadvertently published ahead of embargo

Updated: 08-01-2026 13:05 IST
Reuters ‌inadvertently released headlines ⁠from the United Nations economic ​forecasts for ‍2026 on Thursday, ⁠ahead ‌of ⁠the official scheduled ‍release of ​the forecasts at ⁠12:45 p.m. ⁠EST (1745 GMT).

A full ⁠report will ⁠be ‌available once the embargo ⁠has ‍been lifted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

