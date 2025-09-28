Trump Pushes Supreme Court to Revive Anti-Birthright Citizenship Policy

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider a contentious policy aimed at denying birthright citizenship to children born to undocumented immigrants and short-term visa holders. The effort, as reported by Politico, is spearheaded by Solicitor General D. John Sauer, who petitioned the high court to schedule arguments on the matter for early next year, anticipating a ruling by June.

This timeline strategically aligns with the upcoming Congressional midterm elections, a critical juncture for advancing Trump's political agenda. A favorable verdict for Trump would bolster his immigration stance, whereas an adverse decision may present an opportunity to criticize the justices for thwarting one of his key priorities.

The policy has been a point of contention, with Trump issuing an executive order upon his return to office in January, though its implementation was blocked by federal judges citing violations of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court previously addressed related legal strategies in a June ruling but has yet to rule on the policy's constitutionality, underscoring the ongoing legal debates surrounding birthright citizenship.