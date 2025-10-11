Left Menu

MJ Akbar Criticizes Pakistan's Governance amid Kashmir Protests

Former Minister MJ Akbar criticized Pakistan amidst Kashmir's ongoing unrest, labeling it a corrupt military dictatorship fueled by supremacism. He argued the fallacy of religion as a nationalistic foundation and highlighted Pakistan's internal instability and challenges in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a fierce critique, former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar accused Pakistan of operating as a "corrupt military dictatorship" amid the vocal protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Speaking with ANI, he condemned the leadership for using ideals of supremacism and fascism to maintain its fragile state structure.

Akbar articulated that the people of Kashmir, both across and beyond the contentious border, were misled into believing that religion could underpin nationalism. He asserted that this ideology falters as the credibility of Pakistan, already under question, crumbles further. Akbar stressed that Islam's place is in spiritual realms, not political territories.

Moreover, Akbar warned that Pakistan's actions, including a reported attack on Afghanistan, could signal the start of further internal destabilization, potentially leading to a fragmentation into multiple nations. He indicated that the long-standing struggles in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gain new relevance in this context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

