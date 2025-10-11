Trump Secures Groundbreaking Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Release

In a landmark agreement, US President Donald Trump on Friday revealed plans to visit Israel and Egypt following the Israeli government's approval of the first phase of the Gaza peace plan. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, described by Trump as a "great deal" for global peace, aims to secure the release of hostages and recover 28 bodies.

"This deal isn't just beneficial for Israel; it's a win for Arabs, Muslims, and everyone globally," Trump stated at the White House. "Hostages will start returning by Monday from undisclosed locations, and efforts are underway to retrieve approximately 28 bodies." Trump plans to address the Knesset and also visit Egypt, emphasizing the significance of the agreement in advancing Middle Eastern peace.

The ceasefire and hostage agreement, a part of Trump's 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, received support from the Israeli government. The Prime Minister's office confirmed the deal was approved early Friday, and the subsequent ceasefire was set to take effect immediately. Trump's special envoy, alongside senior officials, attended the decisive meeting in Jerusalem.

