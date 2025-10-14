East Turkistan Remembers: A Day of Mourning and Resistance
The East Turkistan Government in Exile marks October 12 as the National Day of Mourning, commemorating the 76th anniversary of China's invasion. Condemning China's actions as genocidal and colonial, the ETGE calls for international recognition of East Turkistan's plight and urges accountability for ongoing human rights atrocities in the region.
The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) solemnly observed the seventy-sixth anniversary of China's military incursion and subsequent occupation of the Republic of East Turkistan. October 12 was marked as a National Day of Mourning, reflecting on the day in 1949 when Chinese Communist forces initiated a campaign to overthrow the then-sovereign republic.
The ETGE's statement condemned the ongoing impact of these events, characterizing them as crimes of aggression, genocide, and colonialism. It underlined the human rights crisis persisting in the region, citing mass internments, forced labor, and attempts to erase the East Turkistani cultural and national identity as continuing atrocities affecting millions.
Appealing to the global community, the ETGE reaffirmed its non-recognition of China's authority over East Turkistan and urged international entities to acknowledge its claim as an occupied nation. The statement called for urgent global support towards restoring East Turkistan's independence and holding China accountable for its actions, emphasizing that those atrocities threaten international peace.
