Germany and India Strengthen Ties with Green Energy Initiatives at 25-Year Partnership Milestone

Germany and India have underscored their dedication to advancing renewable energy and sustainable development during a commemorative visit by Parliamentary State Secretary Johann Saathoff. The diplomatic trip marked 25 years of strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting strengthened cooperation in technology and climate-friendly initiatives, according to an official release from the German Embassy.

During his visit to India, Saathoff inaugurated the German Pavilion at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies in solar, wind, and green hydrogen, emphasizing a unified approach by 'Team Germany.' The collaboration involves various ministries, development organizations like GIZ and KfW, and the private sector to bolster global green energy value chains.

Saathoff's visit included participation in discussions at the Indo-German CEO Roundtable on Solar Energy, aiming to enhance solar manufacturing and investment collaboration. He highlighted the joint learning experience between the two countries in integrating large-scale renewable energies, which are deemed crucial for sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)