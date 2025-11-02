Left Menu

Germany and India Strengthen Ties with Green Energy Initiatives at 25-Year Partnership Milestone

Germany and India have reaffirmed their commitment to renewable energy and sustainable development as they celebrate 25 years of strategic partnership. German State Secretary Johann Saathoff's visit emphasized technology collaboration and innovation, focusing on solar, wind, and green hydrogen, and underscored mutual economic and environmental responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:41 IST
Parliamentary State Secretary Johann Saathoff with Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, MNRE, and Aseem Kumar, Director, MNRE, during the Indo-German CEO Roundtable on Solar Energy in New Delhi. (Image Source: German Embassy). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Germany and India have underscored their dedication to advancing renewable energy and sustainable development during a commemorative visit by Parliamentary State Secretary Johann Saathoff. The diplomatic trip marked 25 years of strategic partnership between the two nations, highlighting strengthened cooperation in technology and climate-friendly initiatives, according to an official release from the German Embassy.

During his visit to India, Saathoff inaugurated the German Pavilion at the Renewable Energy India Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The event showcased cutting-edge technologies in solar, wind, and green hydrogen, emphasizing a unified approach by 'Team Germany.' The collaboration involves various ministries, development organizations like GIZ and KfW, and the private sector to bolster global green energy value chains.

Saathoff's visit included participation in discussions at the Indo-German CEO Roundtable on Solar Energy, aiming to enhance solar manufacturing and investment collaboration. He highlighted the joint learning experience between the two countries in integrating large-scale renewable energies, which are deemed crucial for sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.

