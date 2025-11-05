Left Menu

Sindhidush Group Warns of Secret Nuclear Activity in Pakistan's Sindh

Sindhi civil society and Sindhudesh groups allege covert nuclear activity in Sindh, Pakistan, urging international intervention. They demand UN verification, citing risks of radioactive contamination and environmental damage, and seek secure channels for evidence submission, stressing transparency and public safety.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A coalition of Sindhi civil-society groups and the Sindhudesh movement has raised the alarm over alleged secret nuclear-related activities in Pakistan's Sindh Province.

The groups have sent an urgent letter to several international bodies, including the UN Secretary-General and the IAEA, highlighting concerns about underground facilities near Jamshoro, Noriabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot, and Manchar Lake. They argue these sites, believed to be secured by military secrecy, could house nuclear materials, posing risks of radioactive contamination and environmental damage.

The letter calls for immediate international intervention to ensure transparency, protect civilians, and assess potential threats. It urges the IAEA to deploy technical experts for site evaluation and requests a fact-finding mission convened by the UN Secretary-General. The groups emphasize the importance of secure evidence submission and protection for sources, stressing that transparency is key to preventing misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

