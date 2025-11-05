Left Menu

Pakistani Crackdown on Afghan Migrants Intensifies

Following recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, authorities in Pakistan are ramping up efforts to repatriate Afghan migrants, including police raids and evictions. Facing bureaucratic obstacles, many Afghans live in fear. The UNHCR appeals to Pakistan to continue its tradition of hospitality amid rising concerns for Afghan residents.

05-11-2025
Representational Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In the wake of last month's clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistani authorities have escalated their crackdown on Afghan migrants. According to DW News, police raids targeting Afghan-run enterprises and residences have increased, reaching even the capital cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The crackdown has triggered widespread evictions by landlords wary of legal consequences, compelling Afghan families to hastily relocate. Afghan migrants in Pakistan further grapple with significant challenges in renewing their visas, a process fraught with high costs, uncertainty, and delays. 'We are in hiding and our families are fragmented due to the fear of arrest and police violence. Our businesses have halted, and our children have stopped attending school,' an anonymous Afghan citizen told DW.

Recently, authorities have reportedly been conducting searches in various parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, intensifying the pressure on Afghan migrants. Police announcements in mosques have also warned against aiding Afghan nationals, declaring that such acts could be deemed criminal. Despite the ongoing tensions, UNHCR estimates nearly three million Afghan nationals still in Pakistan and urges the country to uphold its longstanding hospitality amidst the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

