Pakistan's Costly Cup of Tea: Islamabad Continues to Face Backlash Over Afghan Engagements

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar criticized past actions regarding Afghanistan, labeling a key diplomatic visit a 'big mistake' due to its resulting security concerns. As Pakistan engages in discussions to resolve tensions, it aims for improved collaboration on security with Afghanistan, in talks set for Istanbul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:51 IST
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar (Photo/X@ForeignOfficePk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has re-emphasized his dissatisfaction over a 2021 diplomatic visit he claims was detrimental to national security. Speaking in the Senate, he described a former intelligence chief's visit to Kabul as a 'big mistake' that opened Pakistan's borders to Afghan risks.

During a session, Dar criticized the former administration under ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly hasty decisions regarding Afghanistan. The contested visit occurred just after the Taliban assumed power post-U.S. withdrawal, creating increased tensions and security challenges, according to Dar's statements.

As tensions persist, Pakistan and Afghanistan are preparing for pivotal talks in Istanbul on November 6. After recent cross-border conflicts, both countries have agreed to mediate discussions aimed at fortifying cooperation on security and stabilizing relations, with confirmation from Turkey and Qatar facilitating the diplomatic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

