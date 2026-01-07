Left Menu

Protest and Restrictions: PTI Members Rally Outside Jail for Imran Khan

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, including family and PTI members, held a prayer sit-in after being denied a meeting with him. This ongoing struggle highlights perceived injustices in legal rights as parallels are drawn with past political figures. Meanwhile, journalists face convictions linked to 2023 riots.

Aleema Khanum, sister of jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Imran Khan, along with supporters, take part in a protest on a road leading to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, January 6 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Wednesday saw heightened tensions as supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan gathered outside the jail, protesting restrictions on meeting him. His sisters, alongside PTI members, held a prayer sit-in, voicing concerns over his prolonged detainment without family contact. The crowd, led by Faisal Javed and Rashid Qayamat Ali Butt, sought to draw attention to the situation.

Protesters prayed for Khan's safety and demanded his release, recounting a two-year-long struggle against denied meeting rights despite holding court orders. They criticized the excessive restrictions, contrasting the situation with past allowances made for former leader Nawaz Sharif during his imprisonment.

In a separate development, a Pakistan court sentenced several journalists and commentators to life imprisonment, citing incitement during the 2023 riots linked to Khan's arrest. This has sparked further criticism from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which condemns the actions as retaliatory and urges the cessation of media intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

