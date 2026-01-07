Protest and Restrictions: PTI Members Rally Outside Jail for Imran Khan

Wednesday saw heightened tensions as supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan gathered outside the jail, protesting restrictions on meeting him. His sisters, alongside PTI members, held a prayer sit-in, voicing concerns over his prolonged detainment without family contact. The crowd, led by Faisal Javed and Rashid Qayamat Ali Butt, sought to draw attention to the situation.

Protesters prayed for Khan's safety and demanded his release, recounting a two-year-long struggle against denied meeting rights despite holding court orders. They criticized the excessive restrictions, contrasting the situation with past allowances made for former leader Nawaz Sharif during his imprisonment.

In a separate development, a Pakistan court sentenced several journalists and commentators to life imprisonment, citing incitement during the 2023 riots linked to Khan's arrest. This has sparked further criticism from the Committee to Protect Journalists, which condemns the actions as retaliatory and urges the cessation of media intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)