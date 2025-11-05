Left Menu

Bahrain's Interior Minister Honored with Prestigious INTERPOL Medal

Bahrain's Interior Minister received the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order for enhancing global security. The award, presented by INTERPOL's President, highlights Bahrain's commitment to international peace and cooperation. The event took place during the Middle East International Border Management and Technology Conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:35 IST
Bahrain Minister of Interior Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa (Photo/ X@moi_bahrain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

In a significant recognition, Bahrain's Interior Minister has been awarded the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Order. This prestigious accolade was presented by the President of INTERPOL, marking an important achievement in the realm of international cooperation and security promotion.

The award ceremony coincided with the Middle East International Border Management and Technology Conference, organized by the Ministry of Interior. During the meeting, Bahrain's Interior Minister welcomed Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, highlighting the strong ties between Bahrain and the UAE and their shared commitment to enhancing security measures.

Praising the efforts of INTERPOL, Bahrain's Interior Minister underlined the ministry's active role in addressing global security challenges and fostering international law enforcement collaboration. This award is seen as an acknowledgment of Bahrain's dedication to regional stability and international peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

