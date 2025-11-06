Chile Eyes 2025 Endgame for India Trade Pact

Chile is hopeful that the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) can be finalized by the close of 2025, according to Juan Angulo, the nation's ambassador to India. The potential for increased bilateral trade was highlighted, given the shared values and future goals of the two nations. Bilateral trade has already reached approximately $3.6 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.

In recent remarks to ANI, Ambassador Angulo expressed the ambition to wrap up negotiations this year, despite potential delays. The third negotiation round took place in Santiago, covering critical areas like trade goods, investment, and intellectual property. This reflects ongoing efforts to expand the original 2005 Framework Agreement, which evolved into a broader trade pact in 2006.

Talks kicked off in New Delhi in May 2025 and continue to make progress across more than 20 chapters. Ambassador Angulo underscored Chile's role as a dependable supplier of food and minerals, signaling readiness to enhance India's food and energy security. The collaboration underscores New Delhi's strategic focus on deepening economic ties within Latin America.

