Chile Eyes 2025 Endgame for India Trade Pact
Chile is optimistic about finalizing the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of 2025. Chile's Ambassador to India emphasized the shared values and potential for trade expansion, with bilateral trade reaching $3.6 billion in 2024-25. The negotiations cover critical areas including technology and critical minerals.
- Country:
- India
Chile is hopeful that the India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) can be finalized by the close of 2025, according to Juan Angulo, the nation's ambassador to India. The potential for increased bilateral trade was highlighted, given the shared values and future goals of the two nations. Bilateral trade has already reached approximately $3.6 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.
In recent remarks to ANI, Ambassador Angulo expressed the ambition to wrap up negotiations this year, despite potential delays. The third negotiation round took place in Santiago, covering critical areas like trade goods, investment, and intellectual property. This reflects ongoing efforts to expand the original 2005 Framework Agreement, which evolved into a broader trade pact in 2006.
Talks kicked off in New Delhi in May 2025 and continue to make progress across more than 20 chapters. Ambassador Angulo underscored Chile's role as a dependable supplier of food and minerals, signaling readiness to enhance India's food and energy security. The collaboration underscores New Delhi's strategic focus on deepening economic ties within Latin America.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-New Zealand FTA: A Leap Towards Enhanced Bilateral Trade
India and US Edge Closer to Bilateral Trade Agreement Amid Complex Negotiations
India-US Bilateral Trade Talks: Striving for a $500 Billion Milestone
Rajasthan Revamps Food Security: Over 69 Lakh Added After Verification
India-South Korea Pact to Boost Bilateral Trade and Industry