Baloch Yakjehti Committee Condemns Pakistan's Judiciary, Calls for Global Intervention

In a pointed critique, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistan's judicial system and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of distorting legal procedures to suppress Baloch dissent. The group claims that both institutions are using 'law as a weapon' against detained leaders, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC highlights that during a recent jail trial, the CTD failed to present complete challans, allegedly stalling legal proceedings under perceived leniency from the judiciary. This manipulation, according to the BYC, results in rushed framing of charges on incomplete documents, violating judicial norms.

Further, the group alleges the existence of more than 25 politically motivated FIRs against its leaders, accusing courts of bias and inconsistency. While some leaders were granted bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Khuzdar, others face indefinite trial extensions in Quetta. These actions question the authenticity of freedom of speech, as voiced by BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch.

The BYC is calling for intervention from domestic and international human rights organizations to combat the misuse of anti-terror laws and to advocate for the release of its leaders, urging awareness of the erosion of judicial credibility in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)