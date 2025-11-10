Left Menu

Baloch Yakjehti Committee Condemns Pakistan's Judiciary, Calls for Global Intervention

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has criticized Pakistan's judiciary and Counter-Terrorism Department for allegedly using legal processes to suppress dissent. Accusations include delayed proceedings, baseless charges, and restrictions on freedom of speech. The BYC has called upon global human rights groups to address these injustices and secure the release of detained leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:59 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a pointed critique, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistan's judicial system and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of distorting legal procedures to suppress Baloch dissent. The group claims that both institutions are using 'law as a weapon' against detained leaders, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC highlights that during a recent jail trial, the CTD failed to present complete challans, allegedly stalling legal proceedings under perceived leniency from the judiciary. This manipulation, according to the BYC, results in rushed framing of charges on incomplete documents, violating judicial norms.

Further, the group alleges the existence of more than 25 politically motivated FIRs against its leaders, accusing courts of bias and inconsistency. While some leaders were granted bail by the Anti-Terrorism Court in Khuzdar, others face indefinite trial extensions in Quetta. These actions question the authenticity of freedom of speech, as voiced by BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch.

The BYC is calling for intervention from domestic and international human rights organizations to combat the misuse of anti-terror laws and to advocate for the release of its leaders, urging awareness of the erosion of judicial credibility in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

