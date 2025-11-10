Crisis in Pakistan's Agriculture: Farmers Struggle Amid Rising Costs and Climate Change

Pakistan's agriculture sector, once a robust pillar of the economy, is teetering on the brink of collapse. With production costs soaring and profits dwindling, many of the nation's farmers find themselves grappling with an untenable situation.

Sparking this crisis is a dual assault of rising input costs, including fertilisers and electricity, alongside declining global crop prices. Compounded by erratic weather due to climate change, farmers are struggling to cover even basic operational expenses.

While some have reduced critical inputs like diammonium phosphate, others are turning to innovative solutions like solar-powered irrigation to cut costs. Yet, systemic issues like exploitative middlemen persist, trapping farmers in a cycle of diminishing returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)