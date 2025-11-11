PM Modi Strengthens Pivotal Ties on Bhutan Visit

In a landmark diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday. The visit, set between November 11 and 12, marks significant diplomatic engagements and celebrations, including participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organized by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Welcomed warmly by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Modi expressed gratitude for the cordial reception. He highlighted the deep-rooted bonds of friendship underpinning both nations, noting the visit aligns with the celebration of the Bhutanese Fourth King's 70th birthday and the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project.

The visit coincides with the public display of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha, underscoring the deep spiritual and civilizational ties shared by India and Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates boosted bilateral relations and discussions on regional and broader mutual interests, affirming the trip's strategic and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)