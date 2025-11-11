Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens Pivotal Ties on Bhutan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan cements India-Bhutan ties through key engagements, including a major energy partnership milestone, significant cultural celebrations, and diplomatic talks. The visit, coinciding with Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival, underscores a legacy of mutual trust and cooperation between the neighboring nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:25 IST
PM Modi arrives in Bhutan for two-day visit (Photo/X@Narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bhutan

In a landmark diplomatic visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday. The visit, set between November 11 and 12, marks significant diplomatic engagements and celebrations, including participation in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organized by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Welcomed warmly by Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Modi expressed gratitude for the cordial reception. He highlighted the deep-rooted bonds of friendship underpinning both nations, noting the visit aligns with the celebration of the Bhutanese Fourth King's 70th birthday and the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project.

The visit coincides with the public display of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha, underscoring the deep spiritual and civilizational ties shared by India and Bhutan. The Ministry of External Affairs anticipates boosted bilateral relations and discussions on regional and broader mutual interests, affirming the trip's strategic and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

