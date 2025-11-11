Global Condolences Pour In After Deadly Delhi Blast

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong expressed heartfelt condolences after a deadly blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. The explosion claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. Ambassador Xu, in a social media post, conveyed his sympathies, joining numerous foreign officials in expressing grief over the incident.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov conveyed shock at the explosion, expressing confidence that the ongoing investigation would uncover the cause. He extended condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The explosion has triggered responses from a host of global leaders, underscoring international solidarity with India.

The blast, occurring around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Authorities are exploring all possibilities as part of a multi-agency investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, heightened security has been implemented across major cities, reflecting heightened vigilance.

