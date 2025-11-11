Left Menu

Global Condolences Pour In After Deadly Delhi Blast

Following a tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, global leaders and diplomats expressed condolences and solidarity with India. The explosion, involving a Hyundai i20 car, claimed at least eight lives. Investigations are underway, and heightened security measures have been implemented across major cities as international responses continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:40 IST
Global Condolences Pour In After Deadly Delhi Blast
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong (Photo/X@China_Amb_India). Image Credit: ANI
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong expressed heartfelt condolences after a deadly blast occurred near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. The explosion claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. Ambassador Xu, in a social media post, conveyed his sympathies, joining numerous foreign officials in expressing grief over the incident.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov conveyed shock at the explosion, expressing confidence that the ongoing investigation would uncover the cause. He extended condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The explosion has triggered responses from a host of global leaders, underscoring international solidarity with India.

The blast, occurring around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Authorities are exploring all possibilities as part of a multi-agency investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, heightened security has been implemented across major cities, reflecting heightened vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

