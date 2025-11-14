Finnish President Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine: Calls for Global Action

In a firm rebuke, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has denounced Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas, labeling the attack as 'vile.' This condemnation comes after a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which Stubb extended his condolences and affirmed Finland's unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

President Zelenskyy took to social media platform X to highlight their conversation, stating, 'Once again, Russia has launched a heinous attack against Ukraine and our people.' He underlined the solidarity expressed by President Stubb and his strong disapproval of the Russian aggression.

The leaders further deliberated on amplifying support for Ukraine and applying increased pressure on Russia through sanctions. Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of such measures, asserting that only sanctions and combined strength can compel Russia to cease its unwarranted war.

This stance follows Russia's brutal offensive on Friday night, which saw approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles targeting multiple regions, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries, including those of children and a pregnant woman.

Zelenskyy condemned the strike as a 'deliberately calculated attack' aimed at maximizing harm to civilians and critical infrastructure. He cited widespread damage, including the Azerbaijani Embassy being hit by missile debris.

The Ukrainian president reiterated the need for more stringent sanctions and bolstered Western military support to thwart further Russian aggression. He urged for an enhancement of Ukraine's air defense capabilities with additional systems, calling on Europe and the U.S. for decisive action.

