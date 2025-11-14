Left Menu

Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in Bihar Polls

American singer Mary Millben took to social media to criticize Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following the NDA's significant lead in the Bihar State Assembly elections. Millben's remarks come as the alliance, headed by the BJP, outpaces rivals with a strong showing across the state, amidst shifting political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:03 IST
American singer Mary Millben (Photo/X@MaryMillben). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer Mary Millben sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party as the BJP-led NDA surged toward a landslide victory in the Bihar State Assembly polls. According to the latest trends, the alliance's tally surged past the 200 mark in the 243-seat contest.

Millben, a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleged on X that Congress supporters previously targeted her on social media due to her pro-BJP stance. As the Congress and RJD's Mahaghatbandhan continue to flounder, the NDA is setting new milestones in the state's political landscape.

The NDA, having secured 206 seats in 2010, is nearing this mark again, leading in 202 seats as per the Election Commission data at 02:20 PM. This includes BJP leading in 90 seats and JD(U) in 80. Meanwhile, RJD and Congress trail significantly, casting doubts on their electoral strategies and public appeal.

The current electoral success is seen as a test for Nitish Kumar's leadership, celebrated for transforming Bihar from a lawless past. Despite signs of voter fatigue in recent years, the NDA alliance with PM Modi, emphasizing governance, welfare, and infrastructure, appears to have resonated with Bihar's electorate.

The formidable pairing of Modi's nationwide influence and Kumar's local presence is translating into palpable political momentum, potentially culminating in a decisive victory for NDA amidst Bihar's evolving political landscape. (ANI)

