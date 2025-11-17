Left Menu

International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day: A Tribute to Sikh Heritage

The Brits Desi Society (BDS) celebrated the first International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day at the Guru Amar Das Gurdwara in Leicester. Leaders from the UK and India commemorated the Sikh leader's legacy, with the event featuring keynote speeches, a biography launch, and messages of appreciation from India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:32 IST
UK hosts International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Brits Desi Society (BDS) held a landmark event on November 16, 2025, marking the inaugural International Jassa Singh Ahluwalia Memorial Day at the Guru Amar Das Gurdwara in Leicester. This significant occasion united leaders, scholars, and dignitaries from the UK and India to pay homage to Sultan-ul-Qaum Jassa Singh Ahluwalia, a pivotal figure in Sikh history.

The ceremony commenced with the Sukhmani Sahib Path, followed by a detailed presentation highlighting the life and contributions of Jassa Singh Ahluwalia. A notable moment was the launch of a new biography titled "The Warrior Saint - A Warrior, A Statesman," celebrating the legacy of the revered Sikh leader.

Keynote speakers included Bhai Sahib Mahinder Singh Ahluwalia OBE, KSG, Gurcharan Singh Gill, and Dr Venkatachalam Murugan. Distinguished attendees like MP Shockat Adam and Resham Singh Sandhu underscored the historic nature of the event. Messages of appreciation and blessings poured in from various Indian dignitaries, further enhancing the day's significance.

