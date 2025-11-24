Left Menu

Eruption After 10,000 Years: Hayli Gubbi Volcano's Ash Heads Toward India

Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted for the first time in almost 10,000 years, sending ash clouds towards northern India. Although the eruption has stopped, its massive ash plume continues to drift, affecting regions and disrupting flight operations. Airlines are on high alert, ensuring passenger safety amid ongoing monitoring.

24-11-2025
A massive ash cloud from Ethiopia's long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano is advancing toward northern India after its first eruption in nearly 10,000 years, reports the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC). The eruption commenced explosively at around 8:30 a.m. UTC, Sunday, as confirmed by the Toulouse VAAC.

Although the volcanic activity has ceased, a significant ash plume is moving toward northern India, leading meteorological agencies to vigilantly track its path. Situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, the volcano's last eruption occurred approximately 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Sunday's eruption propelled ash clouds across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before redirecting eastward, according to Al Arabiya.

Subsequent to the eruption, reports emerged of volcanic ash activity over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines have cautioned passengers flying through the region, yet no specific advisories tie the ash drift to India. SpiceJet emphasized ongoing coordination with aviation authorities, advising travelers to check flight statuses. Akasa Air, meanwhile, remains vigilant, continuously assessing potential impacts on regional operations, with passenger safety paramount.

