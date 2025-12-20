Nation Bids Farewell: Inqilab Moncho Leader's Final Journey Amidst High Security

The post-mortem examination of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi commenced at Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka as preparations began for his burial later on Saturday. Police officials stated that Hadi's body arrived at the hospital this morning, with forensic procedures being conducted under stringent security measures.

Following the completion of the examination, the body will be transported to the Parliament complex, where funeral prayers are slated for the afternoon. Anticipating a large turnout, security has been heightened in multiple areas of the capital, authorities confirmed.

Traffic restrictions are in place around Manik Mia Avenue, near the Parliament building, with diversions from several surrounding roads. Officials have urged attendees to refrain from bringing bags or heavy items due to security concerns.

The Inqilab Moncho declared that Hadi will be interred beside Bangladesh's national poet, Kazi Nazrul Islam, a decision made by his family. Interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a state day of mourning, lowering national flags to half-mast nationwide.

Special prayers were conducted after Friday prayers in mosques, and worship centers across faiths organized remembrance gatherings. Hadi had recently declared his independent candidacy for the Dhaka-8 constituency elections.

On December 12, Hadi was tragically shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area by two motorcycle-borne assailants. Despite urgent medical care, including a transfer to Singapore, he succumbed to his injuries on December 18. His death sparked protests across Dhaka, with demands for justice from supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)