Strengthening Ties: Malta's Cultural Embrace with India

Reuben Gauci, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Malta to India, celebrated the growing ties between the two nations, underscoring the importance of cultural exchanges. Speaking at New Delhi's World Sarangi Day, he reflected on the mutual presence of Indian and Maltese communities in both countries. Gauci extended invitations to Maltese artists, including writers, singers, and chefs, to share their cultural heritage in India, much like Indian artists have done in Malta.

"Participating in cultural events enriches the soul," Gauci noted, emphasizing the valuable connection between the two societies. With over five years spent in India, he acknowledged the significant Indian community in Malta and the corresponding Maltese presence in India, reaffirming Malta's appreciation for Indian culture.

Marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Malta in September 2025, Gauci highlighted the importance of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement. He expressed optimism that the agreement would boost trade, noting Malta's longstanding diplomatic relations with India and the presence of 112 Indian companies in Malta. "India was among the first to establish diplomatic relations with Malta, and we are eager to expand our trade relationship further," he told ANI.

