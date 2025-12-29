Tragic Midair Helicopter Collision in New Jersey: One Dead, Another Injured

In a tragic incident on Sunday, two helicopters collided midair in southern New Jersey, leaving one person dead and another injured, as reported by CNN. The collision occurred late in the morning near Hammonton Municipal Airport and involved two Enstrom helicopter models.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft involved as an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C, which collided at approximately 11:25 a.m. Each helicopter was operated by a single pilot at the time. The crash site was an open field in Hammonton, where first responders quickly arrived to assist. According to Hammonton Fire Department Chief Sean Macri, both injured pilots were airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Chief Macri indicated that one pilot was in critical condition, and another was in possible cardiac arrest when transported. The tragic consequence of this collision resulted in the death of one individual. The National Transportation Safety Board has initiated a formal investigation, examining flight data, maintenance history, and witness accounts. Wreckage from both helicopters will be moved to a secure facility for further analysis.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker expressed his condolences and confirmed that his office is in communication with federal investigators to gather more details. Booker labeled the incident as horrifying and tragic in a post shared via X.