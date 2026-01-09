Left Menu

Trump Seeks $100 Billion Oil Investment to Revive Venezuela's Industry

President Donald Trump meets with oil executives at the White House, aiming to secure $100 billion investment for Venezuela's oil sector. Amid political shifts in Venezuela, Trump plans to leverage the country's crude reserves while overseeing Maduro's legal proceedings. Industry skepticism and investment hesitancy persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 23:14 IST
Trump Seeks $100 Billion Oil Investment to Revive Venezuela's Industry
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move to revive Venezuela's floundering oil industry, President Donald Trump scheduled a meeting at the White House with top executives from major oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips.

Trump aims to secure up to $100 billion in investments after a significant operation that saw the capture and extradition of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on charges of alleged drug trafficking.

Despite strong rhetoric, skepticism remains among industry executives due to political uncertainties and infrastructural challenges, with no firm commitments confirmed yet. Proceedings will unfold as the U.S. continues monitoring Venezuela's shifting political landscape.

TRENDING

1
National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide Hunt

National Shooting Coach Faces Sexual Assault Allegations Amidst Nationwide H...

 India
2
Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

Venezuela Explores New Era of U.S. Diplomacy

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Honors

Trump's Bold Peace Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts and Pursuing Nobel Hon...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

Nadine de Klerk Stars in Thrilling RCB Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026