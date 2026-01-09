Trump Seeks $100 Billion Oil Investment to Revive Venezuela's Industry
President Donald Trump meets with oil executives at the White House, aiming to secure $100 billion investment for Venezuela's oil sector. Amid political shifts in Venezuela, Trump plans to leverage the country's crude reserves while overseeing Maduro's legal proceedings. Industry skepticism and investment hesitancy persist.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold move to revive Venezuela's floundering oil industry, President Donald Trump scheduled a meeting at the White House with top executives from major oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and ConocoPhillips.
Trump aims to secure up to $100 billion in investments after a significant operation that saw the capture and extradition of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on charges of alleged drug trafficking.
Despite strong rhetoric, skepticism remains among industry executives due to political uncertainties and infrastructural challenges, with no firm commitments confirmed yet. Proceedings will unfold as the U.S. continues monitoring Venezuela's shifting political landscape.
