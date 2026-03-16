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White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Faces Breast Cancer with Resilience

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis, Wiles will continue her role at the White House while undergoing treatment, as confirmed by President Donald Trump in a Truth Social post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:35 IST
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Faces Breast Cancer with Resilience
  • Country:
  • United States

Susie Wiles, recently diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, will maintain her position as White House Chief of Staff, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday via a Truth Social post.

Wiles, demonstrating remarkable resilience, intends to manage her duties at the White House alongside her medical treatment, reflecting her dedication to her role.

President Trump expressed his support, emphasizing the importance of Wiles' contributions to the administration during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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