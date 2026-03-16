White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Faces Breast Cancer with Resilience

Susie Wiles, recently diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, will maintain her position as White House Chief of Staff, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday via a Truth Social post.

Wiles, demonstrating remarkable resilience, intends to manage her duties at the White House alongside her medical treatment, reflecting her dedication to her role.

President Trump expressed his support, emphasizing the importance of Wiles' contributions to the administration during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)