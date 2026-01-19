"Mega partnership initiative": Foreign Secy Misri outlines key India-UAE outcomes after PM Modi-Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan talks

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday outlined key outcomes of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting that the discussions covered strategic and economic cooperation across multiple sectors. Briefing the media in Delhi, Misri said, "The talks between the leaders were characterised by the warmth and special friendship between the two leaders that has become a characteristic of this relationship."

Reflecting this momentum, Misri said a letter of intent was signed to work towards a framework agreement on defence cooperation. "A letter of intent was signed between the two sides to work towards concluding a framework agreement for a strategic defence partnership between India and the UAE," Misri said. Alongside defence cooperation, Misri also detailed expanded engagement in the space sector. "A letter of intent was also signed between the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre in space and the UAE space agency for a joint initiative for space infrastructure development and its commercialisation," he said.

He added that the initiative will include infrastructure and capability-building projects. "Under this particular initiative, we will look to set up new launch complexes, satellite fabrication facilities, joint missions, space academy and training centres," he said. Beyond defence and space, Misri highlighted investment collaboration as another key focus area, with a letter of intent on UAE participation in Gujarat's Dholera project. "A letter of intent was signed on the UAE's participation in the development of a Special Investment Region in Dholera in Gujarat," he said.

Calling it a significant partnership initiative, Misri said, "This is a mega partnership initiative that will look at the establishment of an international airport, a pilot training school, an MRO facility, a greenfield port, a smart urban township, as well as projects related to railway connectivity and energy infrastructure." Misri further said the two sides also agreed to establish a supercomputing cluster in India, reflecting a push towards stronger engagement in advanced digital and computing capabilities.

To strengthen financial and logistics linkages, the UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and global port operator DP World will set up offices and operations in GIFT City, Gujarat, to enhance India's role as a regional financial and trade services hub. Cooperation in agriculture and exports also featured in the outcomes, with a memorandum of understanding signed between the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to address food safety and technical requirements, a move expected to support market access for Indian agricultural and processed food exports to the UAE.

The two countries also agreed to promote bilateral civil nuclear cooperation and explore the establishment of "digital/data embassies", reflecting expanded engagement in sensitive and future-oriented sectors. The outcomes also included cultural and youth-focused initiatives, including plans to set up a 'House of India' in Abu Dhabi to showcase Indian art, heritage and archaeology, as well as steps to promote youth exchanges.

Taken together, the decisions taken during the visit reflect an expanding India-UAE partnership moving beyond hydrocarbons, with increased focus on investment, trade growth, and cooperation in strategic and high-technology sectors. The UAE President's visit came amid a volatile regional environment, including a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, continuing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over Yemen, and an unsettled political situation in Gaza.

This marked Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to India since assuming office as UAE President and his fifth visit to the country over the past decade. India and the UAE have witnessed a major rise in bilateral trade and people-to-people ties since the two sides signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)