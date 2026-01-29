Left Menu

US State Department Warns Against Pakistan Travel Amid Security Threats

The United States has advised against travel to Pakistan due to heightened security risks, including terrorism and kidnapping. The State Department's Level 3 advisory highlights the dangers, while parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face a Level 4 warning, urging Americans to avoid these areas entirely.

The United States State Department has issued a warning urging its citizens to reconsider traveling to Pakistan due to security concerns. The concerns include crime, civil unrest, terrorism, and the risk of kidnapping, as reported by Dawn on Thursday.

According to the updated travel advisory issued on January 26, Pakistan is classified under 'Level 3: Reconsider Travel,' indicating high risks for travelers. The notice highlights the unpredictable nature of terrorist attacks, which could target areas like transportation hubs, hotels, markets, shopping malls, military and security sites, airports, schools, hospitals, religious sites, tourist spots, and government buildings.

Furthermore, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are marked as 'Level 4: Do Not Travel,' the strongest advisory issued by the State Department. U.S. citizens are warned against visiting these regions due to prevalent risks such as assassination and kidnapping attempts. The advisory also reminds travelers of local laws in Pakistan, which ban demonstrations without permits, noting past detentions of U.S. citizens for participation. This Level 3 advisory emphasizes 'serious safety risks,' urging Americans to reconsider their trips, while Level 4 advises against any travel to those areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

