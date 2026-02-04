Left Menu

HRW Highlights Pakistan's Escalating Media Clampdown & Rights Violations

Human Rights Watch's 2026 report criticizes Pakistan's intensified media suppression and persecution of political opposition and civil society, breaching international human rights obligations. The report reveals widespread journalist harassment, abuse of blasphemy laws, Afghan refugee expulsions, and NGO restrictions, urging global allies to advocate for rights reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:50 IST
HRW Highlights Pakistan's Escalating Media Clampdown & Rights Violations
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Pakistani authorities of escalating repression against media freedom, political dissent, and civil society in 2025. The organization's World Report 2026 claims these actions breach Pakistan's international obligations, fostering a climate of intimidation among journalists and activists.

Elaine Pearson, HRW's Asia Director, criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration for prioritizing suppression over addressing persistent human rights issues. The 529-page annual report details the harassment and violence faced by Pakistani journalists for critical coverage, exacerbated by government threats and attacks.

The report highlights the misuse of blasphemy laws against religious minorities for profit and coercion, and alerts to mass deportations of Afghan refugees under intimidation. HRW calls for an end to these practices, urging Pakistani authorities and allies to uphold human rights and reconsider discriminatory legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

BEML Partners with IISc for Cutting-Edge R&D Initiatives

 India
2
Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

Call for AIIMS in Mahoba to Revolutionize Healthcare in Bundelkhand

 India
3
Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

Supreme Court Upholds Permanent Status and Fair Pay for Contractual Teachers

 India
4
India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

India-US Trade Deal Sparks Controversy Amid Differing Claims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026