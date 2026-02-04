HRW Highlights Pakistan's Escalating Media Clampdown & Rights Violations

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Pakistani authorities of escalating repression against media freedom, political dissent, and civil society in 2025. The organization's World Report 2026 claims these actions breach Pakistan's international obligations, fostering a climate of intimidation among journalists and activists.

Elaine Pearson, HRW's Asia Director, criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration for prioritizing suppression over addressing persistent human rights issues. The 529-page annual report details the harassment and violence faced by Pakistani journalists for critical coverage, exacerbated by government threats and attacks.

The report highlights the misuse of blasphemy laws against religious minorities for profit and coercion, and alerts to mass deportations of Afghan refugees under intimidation. HRW calls for an end to these practices, urging Pakistani authorities and allies to uphold human rights and reconsider discriminatory legal frameworks.

