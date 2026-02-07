WUC Highlights Global Threats from China's Transnational Repression

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has sounded a warning about China's intensifying campaign of transnational repression and human rights violations. A detailed report to the United Nations outlines Beijing's alleged use of unlawful deportations, misuse of INTERPOL Red Notices, and digital surveillance to silence Uyghurs and dissidents overseas.

The briefing documents highlight instances of arbitrary detentions, deportations, and enforced disappearances, particularly targeting Uyghur diaspora in countries like Egypt, Thailand, and Turkiye. WUC expressed fears that Uyghurs in exile face heightened risks due to the involvement of host governments and international policing systems.

The WUC is participating in the International Religious Freedom Summit 2026 as an official partner, reinforcing discussions on religious repression. It also calls out Chinese companies Dahua and Hikvision for their links to surveillance and repression technologies. International protests mark the Ghulja Massacre's anniversary, renewing calls for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)