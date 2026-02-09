Left Menu

Tightening Grip: China Intensifies Repression Under Xi Jinping

Human Rights Watch's World Report 2026 reveals increasing repression in China under President Xi Jinping. The report highlights suppression of freedoms, targeting minorities, and escalating control in Hong Kong. It urges global action against authoritarianism and calls for strategic alliances to defend human rights worldwide.

In a concerning revelation, Human Rights Watch's World Report 2026 outlines a period of intensified repression in China, underscoring stricter ideological control and curbing of fundamental freedoms under President Xi Jinping's leadership. The document presents a sobering account of state machinery mobilized to enforce loyalty to Xi and the Communist Party, significantly affecting communities, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and members of unofficial Christian churches.

Maya Wang, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, characterizes the growing human rights crisis as disastrous, criticizing foreign governments for their insufficiencies in counteracting Beijing's threats to the global human rights framework. The 529-page report spans conditions in over 100 countries, with Executive Director Philippe Bolopion highlighting the challenge of countering authoritarianism globally, urging democratic forces to forge alliances to protect fundamental freedoms.

The report detailed Xi Jinping's tactical visits to Tibet and Xinjiang in 2025, emphasizing these actions as demonstrations of state control. It predicted new legislation potentially legitimizing minority repression. In Hong Kong, repression surged notably, with the National Security Law marking five years since its enactment, leading to significant political and personal repercussions. Human Rights Watch has called upon China to cease its human rights abuses and grant transparency by allowing independent observers access to conflict regions.

