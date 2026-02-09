Tightening Grip: China Intensifies Repression Under Xi Jinping

In a concerning revelation, Human Rights Watch's World Report 2026 outlines a period of intensified repression in China, underscoring stricter ideological control and curbing of fundamental freedoms under President Xi Jinping's leadership. The document presents a sobering account of state machinery mobilized to enforce loyalty to Xi and the Communist Party, significantly affecting communities, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and members of unofficial Christian churches.

Maya Wang, Deputy Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, characterizes the growing human rights crisis as disastrous, criticizing foreign governments for their insufficiencies in counteracting Beijing's threats to the global human rights framework. The 529-page report spans conditions in over 100 countries, with Executive Director Philippe Bolopion highlighting the challenge of countering authoritarianism globally, urging democratic forces to forge alliances to protect fundamental freedoms.

The report detailed Xi Jinping's tactical visits to Tibet and Xinjiang in 2025, emphasizing these actions as demonstrations of state control. It predicted new legislation potentially legitimizing minority repression. In Hong Kong, repression surged notably, with the National Security Law marking five years since its enactment, leading to significant political and personal repercussions. Human Rights Watch has called upon China to cease its human rights abuses and grant transparency by allowing independent observers access to conflict regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)