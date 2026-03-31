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Taiwan's Defense Debate: Lessons from Hong Kong

U.S. Senator John Curtis urged Taiwan not to underestimate China's intentions, highlighting Hong Kong as a cautionary example during a U.S. lawmakers' visit to discuss defense spending. Taiwan’s proposed $40 billion defense budget is stuck in opposition-controlled parliament while China courts Taiwanese opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:52 IST
Taiwan's Defense Debate: Lessons from Hong Kong
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During a recent visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator John Curtis warned against underestimating China's intentions, drawing on Hong Kong's experience as a cautionary tale. Curtis emphasized the importance of open debate as Taiwan navigates its defense strategies amid Chinese pressures.

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has proposed $40 billion in additional defense spending, supported by the U.S., but it remains stalled in an opposition-dominated parliament. The opposition agrees with defense principles but refuses blank checks, complicating budget proceedings.

China's recent invitation to opposition party leader Cheng Li-wun to Beijing, a move she labels a peace mission, underscores ongoing tensions. Taiwan's government remains wary of China's unchanged ambitions to annex the island, as reflected by the Mainland Affairs Council's cautionary statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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