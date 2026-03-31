Taiwan's Defense Debate: Lessons from Hong Kong
U.S. Senator John Curtis urged Taiwan not to underestimate China's intentions, highlighting Hong Kong as a cautionary example during a U.S. lawmakers' visit to discuss defense spending. Taiwan’s proposed $40 billion defense budget is stuck in opposition-controlled parliament while China courts Taiwanese opposition leaders.
During a recent visit to Taiwan, U.S. Senator John Curtis warned against underestimating China's intentions, drawing on Hong Kong's experience as a cautionary tale. Curtis emphasized the importance of open debate as Taiwan navigates its defense strategies amid Chinese pressures.
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has proposed $40 billion in additional defense spending, supported by the U.S., but it remains stalled in an opposition-dominated parliament. The opposition agrees with defense principles but refuses blank checks, complicating budget proceedings.
China's recent invitation to opposition party leader Cheng Li-wun to Beijing, a move she labels a peace mission, underscores ongoing tensions. Taiwan's government remains wary of China's unchanged ambitions to annex the island, as reflected by the Mainland Affairs Council's cautionary statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Tactical Stand: Modi's Critique of Opposition Amidst Global Crises
Omar Abdullah's Hope for Opposition Victory in Upcoming Elections
BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism
Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Opposition in Lok Sabha for comparing Bhagat Singh, Birsa Munda with Naxals who killed innocents.
Amit Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free', Targets Opposition in Lok Sabha