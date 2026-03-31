Tension in Tibet: Monastery Under Siege by Chinese Forces
Chinese authorities enforced strict measures at Lung Ngon Monastery in Gade County during funeral rites for a revered Tibetan monk. The restrictions, which reportedly included detention, surveillance, and interference with religious proceedings, have deepened community distress and stirred allegations of rights violations by the state.
- Country:
- India
In a stark display of control, Chinese security forces have reportedly surrounded Lung Ngon Monastery in Gade County, Tibet, during the funeral of the esteemed Choktrul Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche. From March 27 to March 30, movement was heavily restricted for monks and local residents, according to international reports.
The constraints included the unexplained detention of Venerable Ugyen Jangchup, who was allegedly assaulted and ordered to report back to a detention center. Authorities reportedly interrupted funeral proceedings by removing English-language banners and religious texts while forbidding the online sharing of photos or videos.
Further claims suggest that during his detention, Jangchup's belongings were searched, and items were confiscated, raising fears of extended imprisonment. The unrest is linked to previous accusations against Rinpoche by Chinese authorities, alleging failure to support a state-sponsored monk and inciting trouble through his charitable projects.
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