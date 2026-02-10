Left Menu

Hakodate: Triumph Over Adversity and Climate Change

Hakodate has a rich modern history, evolving from a key trading port to a resilient city combating climate change. Mayor Jun Oizumi highlights its innovations in disaster recovery, sustainable fishery, and tourism. Collaborations with Hokkaido University and international partners aim to preserve Hakodate's cultural and environmental heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 10:22 IST
Hakodate: Triumph Over Adversity and Climate Change
Hakodate city mayor Jun Oizumi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Hakodate, known for its storied past dating back to the Edo era, has evolved into a city of resilience and innovation. Mayor Jun Oizumi discussed how the city is tackling modern challenges such as disaster recovery and climate change.

After being opened as a trading port at the end of the Edo era, Hakodate gained fame for its cultural fusion and stunning night views. However, significant setbacks, like devastating fires in 1879 and 1934, tested its fortitude. In response, the city developed fire prevention strategies, including wide roads and green belts, to safeguard its future.

Today, Hakodate faces new challenges as climate change impacts its vital fishing industry. The reduction in catches of squid and wild kombu has prompted collaborations with Hokkaido University to cultivate these species and advance sustainable practices. Such efforts help Hakodate work toward a carbon-neutral future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy Over 'Four Stars of Destiny' Memoir

 India
2
Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

Tragic Classroom Shooting: A Closer Look at the Tarn Taran Incident

 India
3
Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

Shafiqur Rahman: From Margins to Major Contender in Bangladesh's Upcoming El...

 Global
4
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Pro League Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026