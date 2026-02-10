Hakodate: Triumph Over Adversity and Climate Change
Hakodate has a rich modern history, evolving from a key trading port to a resilient city combating climate change. Mayor Jun Oizumi highlights its innovations in disaster recovery, sustainable fishery, and tourism. Collaborations with Hokkaido University and international partners aim to preserve Hakodate's cultural and environmental heritage.
Hakodate, known for its storied past dating back to the Edo era, has evolved into a city of resilience and innovation. Mayor Jun Oizumi discussed how the city is tackling modern challenges such as disaster recovery and climate change.
After being opened as a trading port at the end of the Edo era, Hakodate gained fame for its cultural fusion and stunning night views. However, significant setbacks, like devastating fires in 1879 and 1934, tested its fortitude. In response, the city developed fire prevention strategies, including wide roads and green belts, to safeguard its future.
Today, Hakodate faces new challenges as climate change impacts its vital fishing industry. The reduction in catches of squid and wild kombu has prompted collaborations with Hokkaido University to cultivate these species and advance sustainable practices. Such efforts help Hakodate work toward a carbon-neutral future.
