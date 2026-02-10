Denmark Strengthens Ties with India Through Green Strategic Partnership

Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, recently celebrated his first anniversary in the country by sharing reflections on social media. He expressed gratitude for the warm reception and fruitful partnerships, emphasizing the shared ambitions between Denmark and India.

Since formalizing diplomatic relations in 1949, India and Denmark have built a robust relationship grounded in historical ties and mutual democratic values. Their collaboration was significantly advanced in 2020 when both nations' leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, elevated their relationship to a 'Green Strategic Partnership' during a virtual summit.

This partnership has led to numerous diplomatic engagements, including PM Modi's official visit to Denmark in May 2022. His agenda included bilateral talks with PM Frederiksen and participation in the India-Nordic Summit. These meetings focused on progressing the Green Strategic Partnership and discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest, highlighting agreements on green shipping, water management, and cultural exchanges. The summit reinforced commitments to multilateralism and international cooperation while promoting innovation and climate-focused initiatives.

