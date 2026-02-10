Left Menu

BRICS Summit 2023: China Advocates Greater Cooperation Under India’s Chairship

China's Ma Zhaoxu emphasizes high-quality BRICS collaboration at the first BRICS Sherpa Meeting in New Delhi. Ambassador Xu Feihong underscores China's readiness to cooperate with India. The meeting begins preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit, highlighting themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability under India's chairship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:31 IST
China's BRICS Sherpa and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended the First BRICS Sherpa Meeting in New Delhi. (Photo/@China_Amb_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

China's BRICS Sherpa, Ma Zhaoxu, underscored the importance of high-quality collaboration among BRICS nations during the First BRICS Sherpa Meeting held in New Delhi. Representing China's government, Zhaoxu emphasized that President Xi Jinping has introduced key concepts for advancing BRICS towards being a coalition focused on peace, innovation, green development, and justice.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted his country's commitment to working closely with India and other BRICS partners. This cooperation aims to boost multilateral coordination, improve mechanisms, and push for international justice while maintaining the trajectory of BRICS development initiatives.

India's role as BRICS chair was reinforced by MEA Secretary Sudhakar Dalela, who emphasized a 'people-centric' and 'humanity-first' vision, aligning with India's broader themes of resilience and sustainability. The meeting laid the groundwork for the upcoming 18th BRICS Summit, seeking to expand the organization's global influence.

